A 16-year-old boy from Agra was killed after being tied upside down and thrown into a well. Police say the murder stemmed from his relationship with a girl, leading to multiple arrests.

A 16-year-old boy from Agra was murdered after being tied upside down, beaten, and thrown into a well, police confirmed. The killing was linked to his relationship with a girl of the same age, which her family opposed. Three accused have been arrested, while two others remain at large.

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The victim, Chandraveer Singh, a Class 11 student preparing for Agniveer, was in a relationship with the sister of his friend Abhishek Singh. According to the FIR filed by Chandraveer’s father, Devendra Singh, the boy was killed by Abhishek and his family.

Kirawali SHO Satyaveer Singh stated that repeated attempts to stop Chandraveer failed, prompting Abhishek’s father Vijay Singh and uncle Rajkumar to plan the murder. They instructed Abhishek, cousin Ramu, and kin Umesh to befriend Chandraveer before luring him to a forested area near a well on March 20.

Police reveal chilling details of the crime

Once Chandraveer was semi-conscious from the assault, he was tied upside down and thrown into the well. SHO Singh explained that Abhishek, Ramu, and Umesh carried out the attack, while Vijay and Rajkumar orchestrated the plan. Police said Abhishek, Vijay, and Ramu have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend Rajkumar and Umesh.

ACP Shailendra Kumar Singh confirmed that an FIR was registered under sections 103 (1) for murder and 61 (2) for criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During interrogation, Abhishek admitted that the killing was carried out to “protect their sister’s honour.”