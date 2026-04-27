A man was killed by his wife in Telangana with a sickle over a dispute about non-veg curry and finances. In a separate case in Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death following a heated argument over the TV volume.

Dispute Over Curry Turns Fatal in Telangana

A man was killed after his wife allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a sickle following a dispute over non-veg curry and other financial problems, police said on Monday.

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The incident occurred in the Gosangi Colony of Kamareddy district. The deceased has been identified as Kondanda Shiva. The accused wife, Laxmi, suddenly attacked him with a sickle, causing stab injuries to his neck, following an altercation over non-veg curry and their ongoing financial problems. He died due to heavy blood loss. "We have registered a case, shifted the body for post-mortem examination," police said. Further investigation is underway.

Man Killed Over TV Volume in Andhra Pradesh

In a separate case of violence between a husband and wife in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV.

According to police officials, the deceased was identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic. Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri. Police said she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)