A Delhi content creator dressed as a woman and rode a scooter at night to conduct a social experiment on women's safety. The viral Instagram video documents his harrowing two-hour experience of being stared at, approached, and followed by various men on the streets.

What can two hours on the roads of Delhi tell us about how women see the city at night? What did a content producer in Delhi do to find out for himself? He dressed as a woman and rode a scooty through the city at night. The creator began filming his trip and the comments he got from people on the streets while wearing a dress, makeup, and a dupatta over his head and face. The video became popular after he posted it on his Instagram account (@bejaintle). In just two days, it has been seen over 15 million times.

What began as a social experiment quickly turned into a scary experience when the person who made it said he was stared at, approached, and followed for about two hours. The creator opens the video by saying, “I will show you how safe girls are in Delhi at night.”

He claims that the attention started as soon as he exited the house. He reported that as he was waiting for his scooter to be refuelled, people on the road were staring at him, even at a petrol station. Later on, he recounted an experience with two males who, he claimed, initially just glanced at him before trying to approach him by following. He claimed that at another time in the trip, a man came up to him and struck up a conversation. While moving across the city, the creator kept documenting the interactions.

The situation became more uncomfortable when the creator claimed that two auto-rickshaw drivers began moving their vehicles in front of him. According to his account, one of the drivers appeared to stop after noticing that his friends were recording the incident. He alleged that another repeatedly drove towards him before eventually leaving the area. He also claimed that some cars followed him for a portion of the journey.

Watch Viral Video

After around two hours on the road, the creator reflected on what he had experienced during the experiment. “In the last two hours, it has become so disgusting for me,” he said, adding, “Cycle, bike, auto, car. Everyone has tried to follow me.” He concluded that the experience had made him realise how difficult it can be for women travelling alone at night.

Internet Reacts

The experiment has since triggered a wider conversation online about women's experiences while travelling alone. One user commented, “It happens daily in a girl’s life even during the day.” Another wrote, “I think all men should definitely have this experience as a woman.” The viral experiment has brought those concerns into focus, prompting viewers to discuss how women navigate public spaces, particularly after dark.