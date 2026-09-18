As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi distributed grain kits to Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries in Chiloda. The event was part of a bike rally from Vadnagar to Varanasi celebrating the PM's birthday.

Praising PM's Development Initiatives The Deputy Chief Minister said that the grain kit is not just a gift, but a gesture of respect and gratitude towards Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries as part of the service initiative. Appreciating the development initiatives under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Harsh Sanghavi said that many poor families who lived in kutcha houses and huts for decades have been provided permanent homes and a life of dignity. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers receive annual assistance of ₹6,000, along with irrigation water and 24-hour electricity. He also mentioned the construction of toilets, also referred to as ‘Izzat Ghar’ or ‘House of Dignity’, for women across the country, providing them with dignity and better living conditions. Youth Carry Message of Service via Bike Rally Highlighting the bike rally, he said that Gujarat’s youth are travelling from Vadnagar, the birthplace of the Prime Minister, to Varanasi, his "karmabhoomi", carrying the message of service from village to village. Every day, they will travel in 10 groups and visit around 50 villages to conduct cleanliness drives, serve cows, check on senior citizens and help ensure that government schemes reach people at the grassroots.He described the participation of such a large number of youths in direct service activities through a bike rally on the occasion of a Prime Minister’s birthday as a historic first for the country and the world.On this occasion, the Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries offered their blessings and applauded the service initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister.The event was attended by Minister of State Manisha Vakil, MLA Alpeshji Thakor, MLA JS Patel, Gandhinagar District BJP President Anil, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, along with office-bearers, local dignitaries, a large number of beneficiary women and villagers.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a special programme was organised on Friday at Chiloda for the distribution of grain kits to Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the programme as part of the ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi Bike Rally’, felicitated the beneficiaries and addressed the gathering.The Deputy Chief Minister said that the grain kit is not just a gift, but a gesture of respect and gratitude towards Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries as part of the service initiative. Appreciating the development initiatives under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Harsh Sanghavi said that many poor families who lived in kutcha houses and huts for decades have been provided permanent homes and a life of dignity. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers receive annual assistance of ₹6,000, along with irrigation water and 24-hour electricity. He also mentioned the construction of toilets, also referred to as ‘Izzat Ghar’ or ‘House of Dignity’, for women across the country, providing them with dignity and better living conditions.Highlighting the bike rally, he said that Gujarat’s youth are travelling from Vadnagar, the birthplace of the Prime Minister, to Varanasi, his "karmabhoomi", carrying the message of service from village to village. Every day, they will travel in 10 groups and visit around 50 villages to conduct cleanliness drives, serve cows, check on senior citizens and help ensure that government schemes reach people at the grassroots.He described the participation of such a large number of youths in direct service activities through a bike rally on the occasion of a Prime Minister’s birthday as a historic first for the country and the world.On this occasion, the Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries offered their blessings and applauded the service initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister.The event was attended by Minister of State Manisha Vakil, MLA Alpeshji Thakor, MLA JS Patel, Gandhinagar District BJP President Anil, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, along with office-bearers, local dignitaries, a large number of beneficiary women and villagers.