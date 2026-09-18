A special Havan was organised in Nahan for PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. Former HP CM Jairam Thakur extended greetings, lauded Modi's 25 years in public office, and detailed a month-long campaign including blood donation to mark the occasion.

A special Havan was organised at the Kalisthan Temple in Nahan on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Jairam Thakur extending his greetings on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur on Thursday said, "On this auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's birthday, I'd like to send my warmest wishes and greetings to all the people of Himachal on behalf of Devbhoomi and all its gods and goddesses. I hope you live a long life, find success, and continue to serve the country for a long time."

Thakur expressed happiness over the Prime Minister completing 25 years in public office. "I'm happy to see that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years as a state Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister of the country. During this period, the whole country has moved forward very strongly under their leadership. He led the country for a long time so it could keep moving forward in the future too. This is what we need right now, and I want to congratulate the Prime Minister very much on this occasion today," he said.

Month-long Campaign to Mark Occasion

Detailing the programmes organised to mark the occasion, Thakur said a month-long campaign was being conducted to honour the Prime Minister's service to the nation. "We're organising a lot of programmes, and for about a month, we'll be running a campaign to honour the work he did in service of the country on his birthday. Today, along with praying for his long life during the yagna, there's a blood donation camp. We're also doing blood donation here, which is often called the greatest of all donations. Along with that, we'll go ahead and light lamps in the evening. Large-scale events have been organised across the country to wish him a long life," he said.

Praise for PM's Leadership

Thakur further praised the Prime Minister's leadership, saying the country had progressed across various sectors during his tenure. He said, "I'm really glad that under his leadership, the country has made progress in every field. The Prime Minister has done a fantastic job during this term, helping us move forward with dignity, self-respect, and economic strength. I pray to God that he can successfully overcome the challenges we face ahead." (ANI)