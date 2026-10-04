Content creator Shivom Cheke went viral after dressing as a woman to test women's safety at night in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While riding his scooter, he experienced constant staring and was even followed by a man, though some locals offered help. The social experiment highlights the harsh realities women face when travelling alone at night.

A content creator recently went viral for posing as a woman in order to test the safety of women on the streets of Delhi at night. Another content creator has carried out an experiment that is very similar to the one that was carried out in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is located in the state of Maharashtra.

Shivom Cheke, a content producer who manages the Instagram account @unfiltered_shivaaa, has uploaded a video in which he documents his experience of disguising up as a lady and going out on a scooter at night. Since then, the video has gained widespread attention across various social media platforms.

In the video, Cheke can be seen getting ready for the experiment after having a conversation with a female friend about his upcoming experiment. He stated that he made the decision to dress in a western clothing in order to determine whether or not people would differ in their judgement or treatment of him depending on his look.

“Guys aaj main ladki banke dekhne waala hun ki Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mein ladkiyaan raat mein kitni safe hai,” Cheke says at the beginning of the video.

After that, he puts on a western outfit, wraps a scarf around his head, and rides his scooter out into the world. According to Cheke, he observed people gazing at him and starring at him quickly after going onto the road. He believed that this was the case.

During his travels across a variety of geographic locations, he said that a number of individuals continued to stare at him. In some of the places where he halted, he asserted that people continued to stare at him from a distance.

On the other hand, Cheke also brought attention to exchanges that he characterised as being beneficial. According to him, a few individuals approached him and enquired as to whether or not he required assistance.

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He added, "Logon mein haiwaniyat toh hai, but kuch logon mein abhi bhi insaniyat bachi hui hai." This was in reference to the experience that he had mentioned before. Later, the author said that the experience got worse when he left one of the places. He said that a man had been following him for a while.

In the video, he says, "Main itni der se ghoom raha hun aur bhai ek ladka itni der se mera peecha kar raha hai na." People have responded to the video online by talking about what it's like for women to travel alone at nite and how they might be seen or treated in public places.