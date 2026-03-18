AAP criticised the BJP-led Delhi govt after a Palam fire killed nine, blaming a faulty lift for hampering rescue. Arvind Kejriwal called the incident tragic and urged immediate steps to improve safety in areas with narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Delhi government after at least nine people were killed in a fire in a five-storey building in Palam, stating that a malfunctioning hydraulic lift hampered rescue efforts.

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Kejriwal Urges Immediate Action

According to an official release, as questions over fire brigade negligence emerged, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief, calling the incident extremely tragic, and said the rising number of fire incidents in the capital was a concern, urging immediate, concrete measures to improve emergency response in areas with narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, extended his deep condolences to the affected families in Delhi's Palam fire incident and said recurring fire incidents are a matter of concern. "The incident in Delhi's Palam is extremely tragic and I extend deep condolences to the affected families. I pray for peace for the departed souls. The recurring fire incidents in the national capital are a matter of concern. Narrow lanes, closely packed multi-storey buildings, and inadequate safety arrangements further increase the risk. It is extremely necessary for the government to take concrete and immediate steps in this direction," said Kejriwal.

AAP Leaders Slam Government

In a post on X, Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh questions the government's safety arrangements and asks if people's lives hold no value. "The incident is extremely unfortunate. Do people's lives hold no value? When a government is incompetent, even minimum safety arrangements are not in place. I pray for peace for the souls of the deceased," said Singh.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Kondli Kuldeep Kumar said Delhi's government is idle and incompetent and has no concern for people's lives. "Delhi's government is idle and incompetent. The entire government is engaged in plunder and has no concern for people's lives," said Kumar.

Government Announces Compensation

Earlier, the Delhi government announced compensation for victims. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while Rs 5 lakh will be given in cases involving deceased children. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.

Details of the Incident

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam in the early hours of Wednesday, allegedly due to a short circuit. The death toll in the fire has risen to nine, while three people have been reported injured so far, according to fire officers. (ANI)