Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi claims the Assembly election is a referendum against Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging people want him out as CM. Gogoi cited Sarma's alleged family-first politics, and issues with tea gardens and land acquisition.

'People Don't Want Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that the State Assembly election is not about any single political party, asserting that the people of Assam want Himanta Biswa Sarma "not to become the Chief Minister again," as he prioritises only his own family.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, "People from six communities in Assam want a leader who opposed granting them tribal status to not return as Chief Minister. Tea garden workers want a person who allegedly pushed the tea industry towards decline while acquiring gardens in the names of his family members should not lead the state again."

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He added that the people are aware of what is happening in the name of the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Today, land revenue for common people has increased. On the other hand, a particular family has allegedly become the owner of nearly 12,000 bighas of land across Assam through irregular means. Everyone is aware of what is happening in the name of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The BJP government has dashed the hopes of the younger generation aspiring to become contractors. ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been deceived. The people have seen all of this, and the youth of Assam understand it clearly," Gogoi added.

"This election is not meant for any individual. Therefore, no one wants Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the Chief Minister again," he said.

Addressing the media after arriving directly at Dibrugarh airport from New Delhi, Gogoi said that the upcoming Assembly election is extremely important and will determine the future of Assam.

"The central issue of this election is that the people of Assam do not want Himanta Biswa Sarma to continue as Chief Minister," Gogoi said, adding that people want relief from him.

On Internal Party Matters

The Jorhat MP further stated, "In the interest of the Assamese people, we will take every demand of the people seriously and continue to strengthen our party's work."

On Pradyut Bordoloi leaving the Congress party, Gogoi said it was his personal decision and termed it unfortunate. He added, "The Congress party gave him a ticket in the last Lok Sabha election. In the current Assembly election, the party also gave a ticket to a member of his family. Yet he remains upset for personal reasons."

Responding to a question on the party's stand regarding the candidature of his son, Gogoi said, "Our Central Election Committee meeting will be held today, and most likely the third list of Congress candidates will be released tonight. I have sympathy, support, and moral support for Pratik Bordoloi. Whatever decision he wishes to take, I will speak on behalf of the party."

Alliance and Campaign Vow

He also said that he has already conveyed the necessary matters to the central leadership in Delhi.

Regarding an alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi expressed a positive response, stating that a proposal has already been communicated over the phone, and further decisions will depend on their response.

He reiterated before the media that every effort will be made to free the people of Assam from the intimidation and low-level politics of Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)