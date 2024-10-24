UP: Men film fake kidnapping scene in public for Instagram reel, land in police net (WATCH)

Four men got into trouble for filming a fake kidnapping reel to upload on social media in broad daylight. Their dramatic, movie-like act caused confusion among locals, who believed the kidnapping was real.

Two masked men, on a bike, approach a man standing near a roadside food stall in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, and try to 'kidnap' him in broad daylight. Their dramatic, movie-like act caused confusion among locals, who believed the kidnapping was real. And thus, the crowd on the streets, in panic, intervenes to stop the bikers just when they point towards a camera, telling them it was merely a 'kidnapping' act being shot for Instagram reels.

The reel was being shot in the Khatauli area, where the youths were trying to shoot a mock kidnapping at a public place.

The video shows two young men on a bike stopping near a roadside food stall, pretending to kidnap another man by making him inhale a fake sedative. They pulled the man on their bike as he fell unconscious after inhaling the sedative.

People nearby thought it was a real abduction and surrounded the men. As the situation escalated, the men had to show the locals their camera which was placed at some distance.

The men had to face trouble as the people opposed to their act of fake kidnapping. The viral video also invited police action into the matter.

Police have caught all the four men involved Gulsher, Monish, Sadiq and Samad.

