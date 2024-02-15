Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Man brutally beaten with sticks in public view in Ghaziabad residential society; WATCH viral video

    A brutal assault in Ghaziabad's Gaurs Siddhartham society on Vishal, a paneer shop owner, went viral on social media, highlighting the alarming issue of public violence and prompting calls for justice and community awareness.

    Man brutally beaten with sticks in public view in Ghaziabad residential society; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that unfolded on February 14 in Gaurs Siddhartham society, located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a man named Vishal, who runs a paneer shop, became the victim of a merciless thrashing by a group of men. Two videos capturing the brutal assault went viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern over the growing instances of public violence. The incident sheds light on the need for heightened awareness and swift legal action to address such heinous acts.

    Also read: 'We don't want to live with Indians...' Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH viral video

    The videos depict a harrowing scene where a group of men is seen ruthlessly beating Vishal in full public view. Dragged to an open area, Vishal pleads for mercy with folded hands, but the attackers continue their assault, raining sticks on him. Shockingly, despite his pleas, onlookers remain passive, with only one person attempting to intervene and save the victim.

    The trigger for this brutal attack reportedly originated from a dispute involving a water camper supplier's vehicle. Vishal's motorcycle was allegedly parked in a way that obstructed the path of the arriving vehicle, leading to a heated argument. Unfortunately, the altercation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the grievous assault on Vishal.

    In the aftermath of the incident, the police took swift action by arresting two individuals involved in the brawl. A statement from a police official confirmed the arrest and mentioned that a case will be registered based on the victim's complaint, with further legal actions to follow.

    The videos of Vishal's assault quickly spread on social media platforms, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice. Netizens expressed their shock and concern over the increasing incidents of public violence, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to create a safer society.

    Also read: 'We have to bring graph of Modi down...' viral video exposes political agenda behind farmer protests (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns from post of MP gcw

    BREAKING: TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns as MP

    Will SKM's Bharat Bandh affect Kerala on February 16? Know details anr

    Will SKM's Bharat Bandh affect Kerala on February 16? Know details

    We don't want to live with Indians Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH viral video snt

    'We don't want to live with Indians...' Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH viral video

    Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Ashok Chavan files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls AJR

    Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Ashok Chavan files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K gcw

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc: Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K

    Recent Stories

    Forgery Fiasco: $6 million heist hits Nigerian Central Bank, former President Buhari's signature forged avv

    Forgery Fiasco: $6 million heist hits Nigerian Central Bank, former President Buhari's signature forged

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS his morning routine check details gcw

    39-year-old Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS his morning routine

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan scores half-century on debut; father applauds, blows kiss from crowd osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan scores half-century on debut; father applauds, blows kiss from crowd

    TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns from post of MP gcw

    BREAKING: TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns as MP

    Apple update iOS 18 likely to bring THESE features to iPhone gcw

    Apple update: iOS 18 likely to bring THESE features to iPhone

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon