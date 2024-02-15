Man brutally beaten with sticks in public view in Ghaziabad residential society; WATCH viral video

A brutal assault in Ghaziabad's Gaurs Siddhartham society on Vishal, a paneer shop owner, went viral on social media, highlighting the alarming issue of public violence and prompting calls for justice and community awareness.

In a shocking incident that unfolded on February 14 in Gaurs Siddhartham society, located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a man named Vishal, who runs a paneer shop, became the victim of a merciless thrashing by a group of men. Two videos capturing the brutal assault went viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern over the growing instances of public violence. The incident sheds light on the need for heightened awareness and swift legal action to address such heinous acts.

Also read: 'We don't want to live with Indians...' Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH viral video

The videos depict a harrowing scene where a group of men is seen ruthlessly beating Vishal in full public view. Dragged to an open area, Vishal pleads for mercy with folded hands, but the attackers continue their assault, raining sticks on him. Shockingly, despite his pleas, onlookers remain passive, with only one person attempting to intervene and save the victim.

The trigger for this brutal attack reportedly originated from a dispute involving a water camper supplier's vehicle. Vishal's motorcycle was allegedly parked in a way that obstructed the path of the arriving vehicle, leading to a heated argument. Unfortunately, the altercation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the grievous assault on Vishal.

In the aftermath of the incident, the police took swift action by arresting two individuals involved in the brawl. A statement from a police official confirmed the arrest and mentioned that a case will be registered based on the victim's complaint, with further legal actions to follow.

The videos of Vishal's assault quickly spread on social media platforms, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice. Netizens expressed their shock and concern over the increasing incidents of public violence, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to create a safer society.

Also read: 'We have to bring graph of Modi down...' viral video exposes political agenda behind farmer protests (WATCH)