A passenger, Pankaj Dhama, was allegedly beaten to death at Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station after a fight. He was declared dead at a hospital. Police have registered a case and detained eight people in connection with the violent altercation.

A passenger was allegedly beaten to death following a violent altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station, police said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the incident took place at platform number 3 when a verbal altercation between passengers escalated into a violent attack.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted with punches and kicks. He was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation and Detentions

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated. Eight individuals have been detained from Muzaffarnagar in connection with the case.

Family Alleges Video Evidence

Meanwhile, the victim's family alleged that a video has surfaced showing his son disembarking from a train, while the individuals who allegedly beat him are seen boarding the same train.

"I got a call that he was found unconscious on the platform, and a video has surfaced showing him getting off a train. While the people who were beating him are also seen getting into the train. The incident took place at around 6:30 AM..." the deceased's father, Rajendra Singh Dhama, told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)