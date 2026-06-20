Amit Shah praised PM Modi's tenure, highlighting advances in national security, defence self-reliance, and rural development. He noted that terrorism was curbed, Naxalism ended, and armed forces were modernised under Modi's leadership.

National Security and Defence Self-Reliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India has witnessed major strides in national security, defence self-reliance, and rural development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the government with transforming the country's security architecture and strengthening the cooperative sector.

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Addressing a public rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Shah said the armed forces were modernised under PM Modi. "It was under PM Narendra Modi's leadership that the armed forces were modernised and empowered. There was a time when not even a single bullet was manufactured here. Today, by producing missiles, we stand before the world as Atmanirbhar," Shah said.

Internal Security Achievements

He further said that under PM Modi's tenure, terrorism has been curbed in Kashmir, the North-East is peaceful, Naxalism has ended, and stability has been restored across regions from Ladakh to Punjab. "Under his tenure, our security agencies established complete dominance over terrorism in Kashmir, and the North-East became peaceful. The five-decade-old Naxalite menace has become a thing of the past; the country is now free from Naxalism. Peace was established across regions ranging from Ladakh and Lakshadweep to the North-East and Punjab," Shah said.

Cooperative Reforms and Space Exploration

Shah also highlighted achievements in space exploration, cooperative reforms, and governance, crediting PM Modi for expanding India's global stature. "Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has simultaneously championed the cooperative sector and achieved remarkable success in space exploration. He addressed the concerns of farmers and animal husbandry practitioners through the cooperative sector. He ensured India's tricolour was hoisted on the Moon by successfully landing Chandrayaan at the lunar south pole," he said.

Landmark Policy Decisions

He further referred to landmark policy decisions taken during the Modi government's tenure, stating, "It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated, and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was undertaken."

Farmer Welfare Measures

Turning to welfare measures for farmers, Shah said the government had implemented large-scale financial support schemes. "Over the last 12 years, within 10 years, loans worth Rs 60,000 crore were waived. Modi has transferred Rs 4,28,000 crore directly into farmers' bank accounts across 22 instalments, providing Rs 6,000 annually," he said.

He also credited institutional reforms for strengthening rural India, adding, "By establishing the Ministry of Dairy and the Ministry of Cooperation, PM Modi has revitalised and strengthened the role of cooperatives in our nation's rural development."

Political Outlook and Vision for 2047

On the occasion marking 12 years of PM Modi's tenure, he said the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will continue to remain in power for years to come, with a focus on advancing the goal of a developed India. "PM Modi's tenure of the last 12 years is just the beginning. The BJP and NDA are set to govern for many years to come. It is the Bharatiya Janata Party that will realise PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

NDA completed over 12 years of governance under PM Modi. PM Modi also completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, marking over a decade of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)