Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off the first batch of the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La Pass. The yatra, resuming after a five-year suspension, sees its first batch of 44 pilgrims begin their journey.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Saturday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La Pass, extending his best wishes to all the pilgrims.

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Om Prakash Mathur said, "Today, I have had the opportunity to flag off the first batch of the second year of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. I extend my best wishes for these journeys and to all the pilgrims. This Yatra was suspended for five years but resumed last year. It is my good fortune that I had the opportunity to flag off the first batch then."

The Governor acknowledged the improvements in the situation and added, "There were some misunderstandings earlier, but subsequently, they realised the need to normalise relations and understood the situation. The Yatra resumed, and I thank them as well as the local government here for making such excellent arrangements for the pilgrimage."

State's Preparedness for the Yatra

Sikkim Tourism Minister TT Bhutia highlighted the state's readiness to manage the influx of devotees. He said, "Regarding the first batch of the second year, they arrived here about five days ago and were accommodated in a specially designated location. The state government, along with officials from the Tourism Development Corporation, ensured they received excellent care and hospitality."

Describing the operational timeline of the yatra, TT Bhutia stated, "This year, we expect at least ten such groups to undertake the journey, similar to the ten groups we handled last year. The journey commencing today will last approximately ten days. We are confident this ten-day journey will be successful, and they are scheduled to return to the border on the 30th. I want to convey that the resumption of this journey, after a hiatus of at least five years, is adding significant value to tourism in Sikkim."

Security Measures for Pilgrims

With the commencement of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra season, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has finalised its deployment strategy to safeguard devotees navigating the challenging Himalayan routes.

Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border Police DIG Sanjeev Kumar Singh ensured that the safety and well-being of the devotees remain the top priority for the border force. He said, "ITBP has been involved in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from the beginning, and we conduct the Yatra from both sides.Our job is to plan security for the pilgrims and provide medical cover to the companions."

"Fortunately, all the pilgrims were cleared in the final medical examination," DIG Sanjeev Kumar Singh added.

First Batch Details

On Saturday, the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass, marking the commencement of their onward journey to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar. The batch was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

The first batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and a Medical Officer. Of them, 32 are men, and 12 are women representing various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

About the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Ministry of External Affairs organises Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.

The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

(ANI)