A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Indore following a dispute over bike parking while leaving a wedding function. Police have arrested three people, including the main accused who attacked the victim with a knife. Investigation is ongoing.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute related to a bike parking issue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday late evening, a police officer said on Monday. The incident took place in Gauri Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Hira Nagar police station in the district. The man identified as Surendra Sahu had come to attend a wedding function with his eight-year-old son.

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Dispute Turns Fatal, Arrests Made

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 3) Ramsanehi Mishra said, "A wedding-anniversary program was organised in Gauri Nagar area under the Hiranagar police station in the district on Sunday late evening in which one Surendra Sahu came to attend the function. While leaving from there, he had a dispute with a group of 5-6 youths over his bike parking issue. During which, one of the youths attacked Surendra Sahu with a knife, resulting in his death. Among the accused, three individuals have been taken into custody, while others have also been identified and will be taken into custody soon."

"According to the eye witnesses, it came to light that the dispute started while the man was taking out his bike. Apart from this, more evidence is being collected in this regard. There are around six accused involved in the incident. The main accused has been identified as Vivek Sahu, who attacked the man with the knife and has been taken into police custody. The police also recovered the knife used in the crime," Additional DCP Mishra said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. There were several eyewitnesses present at the site, and their statements were being recorded, he added.

Police Assure Strict Action

"Our efforts are that such incidents should not be repeated again. We will present the case before the court with strong evidence. We are following our course of action and efforts are on to arrest all the accused at earliest," he added.

Family Demands Justice

Meanwhile, the family members of the man staged a protest by blocking roads and demanded strict action against the accused. (ANI)