Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces climate change policy for education and ecology clubs in schools

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that his government will introduce a climate change policy exclusively for educational purposes and establish ecology clubs in all schools statewide. He announced during his speech at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0 held in the city.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's plan to educate people about climate change through the Education Department. He highlighted that ecology clubs will be set up in schools across Tamil Nadu, and a "Climate Change Policy" will be introduced specifically for educational purposes.



Stalin also mentioned that the government would train staff in various government departments to better address climate change, with a special focus on the agriculture and water resources departments, which are significantly affected by climate change. He said that promoting awareness about climate change through students will be crucial in spreading knowledge and addressing the issue effectively.



He added that climate change education is vital for people from all sections of society to understand its impact, how to confront it, and how to adapt. "We need to create awareness about this issue. If this happens, our society will have a better understanding of climate change, and resilience will be built to recover from natural disasters," Stalin said.

Reflecting on recent global climate-related events, Stalin pointed out floods in Dubai, China, Brazil, Germany, and Spain, as well as forest fires in Los Angeles. He also mentioned the landslide in Wayanad and a smaller one in Tiruvannamalai within the state. "Although these incidents happened in different countries and states, the primary reason for all of them is climate change. We have to face this reality," Stalin stressed. He urged the public to recognize the seriousness of the issue to address the challenges it poses.

Tamil Nadu’s climate change mission document outlines that the state is highly dependent on natural resources and is under constant threat from the negative impacts of climate change. The document states that the state faces a high probability of climate-related natural hazards, which are increasing in frequency and intensity, potentially leading to more natural disasters. In response, the Tamil Nadu government is working to develop solutions to create a greener, cleaner, and more resilient state, with an emphasis on affordability, sustainability, and scalability for long-term transformation.

