In a shocking incident in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur, a man allegedly killed his wife by striking her with a gas cylinder. Neighbours, alerted by cries for help, forced open the door to find the body. Police have reached the spot and are investigating.

A man allegedly killed his wife by striking her with a gas cylinder in the Pul Prahladpur area of Delhi. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and are present at the scene. An ambulance was also called to the house.

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One of the residents in the area, Sukhpal Singh, spoke to ANI about the incident, explaining that they heard cries for help and promptly acted to assess the situation. "The neighbours told us that there was a fight upstairs, so we rushed there and forced open the door. We saw the gas cylinder lying there and the body on the ground," he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Similar Incident in February

Earlier on February 28, a man was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife and three young daughters in the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli, police said. The accused was identified as Munchun Kewat. The arrest followed an intensive manhunt involving 15 specialised police teams after Kewat had been on the run, after the bodies of his wife and children, were found with their throats slit. (ANI)