    Man accused of raping 7-year-old in UP's Deoria escapes police custody, shot in leg during encounter (WATCH)

    A rape accused who had been taken into custody after assaulting a young girl in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, attempted to escape from police custody, resulting in an encounter that left him with a gunshot wound to his leg.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a rape accused who had been taken into custody after assaulting a young girl in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, attempted to escape from police custody, resulting in an encounter that left him with a gunshot wound to his leg. The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with a significant police presence deployed to maintain order.

    The accused, a youth from a different community, allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in the Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday morning. The girl had gone to a local shop to buy milk when the assault occurred. Her screams alerted nearby residents, who quickly gathered at the scene. The enraged crowd apprehended the youth and administered a beating before handing him over to the police.

    Upon receiving the information, officers from Kotwali police station, including ASP Dipendra Nath Chaudhary, CO Sanjeev Reddy, and Kotwal Dilip Singh, arrived at the scene to take the accused into custody. The situation in the locality became tense, prompting the deployment of additional police forces, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to prevent any communal flare-ups.

    While in custody, the accused made a desperate attempt to escape, attacking the police officers in the process. This forced the police to open fire, hitting the accused in the leg. The injured accused was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. According to doctors, the severity of the injury may make it difficult for him to walk again, and there is even a possibility that his leg may need to be amputated.

    Deoria Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma confirmed the encounter and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," he stated, emphasizing the police's commitment to justice.

    The victim has been sent to the One Stop Centre for medical examination and care. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused based on the family's complaint. The incident has caused widespread outrage and concern in the community, with local authorities, including Sadar MLA Dr. Shalabhmani Tripathi, closely monitoring the situation.

