BJP's Nitin Nabin accused Mamata Banerjee's government of creating 'anarchy' and encouraging infiltrators, stating people want to overthrow it. The AITC countered by calling her the 'daughter of Bengal' and expressing confidence in a fourth term.

BJP Accuses TMC of Creating 'Anarchy'

BJP National President, Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday alleged that "ruthless government" of the ruling Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has created "complete anarchy" and "encouraged the growth of infiltrators".

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"The utter abuses of the TMC, including verification, harassment of women, corruption, and cut-throat politics, are now about to be drowned by the people of West Bengal. I believe that Mamata Banerjee's ruthless government has created complete anarchy, extortion, and, instead of promoting development, has encouraged the growth of infiltrators. The people of West Bengal should have received their due... The kind of oppression our mothers and sisters have had to endure. If there is anyone responsible for this, it is Mamata Banerjee, and today the people of West Bengal are fighting elections to completely overthrow that government...," the BJP chief told reporters.

AITC Lauds Mamata as 'Daughter of Bengal'

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the Didi and the daughter of the people of Bengal, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections.

'Bengal Stands With Her': AITC

In a post on X, the party recognised it as a "decisive step" towards serving the people. Asserting faith in the public, the party expressed confidence in securing a "historic fourth consecutive term."

"To the people of Bengal, she is not merely a leader. She is their custodian, the fulfilment of their dreams, the realisation of their aspirations, the sleepless sentinel who has stood beside them at every step, in every crisis, without fail. She is their Didi. Their Nijer Meye. Today, Smt. @MamataOfficial filed her nomination from Bhabanipur, taking a decisive step towards serving the people of Bengal for a historic fourth consecutive term, carried forward by the love, faith, and blessings of the Gonodebota. Bengal stands with her. Bhabanipur stands with her," AITC wrote in the post.

West Bengal Polls in Two Phases

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.