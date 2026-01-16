BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says the Supreme Court 'taught a good lesson' to CM Mamata Banerjee and exposed her 'politics of lies' by staying FIRs against ED officials over I-PAC raids and issuing a notice to the West Bengal Chief Minister.

'Politics of Lies Exposed': BJP MLA Slams Mamata Banerjee

A day after the Supreme Court issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata and stayed FIRs against ED officials over I-PAC raids, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the court has "taught a good lesson" to the Chief Minister and "politics of lies" of the TMC chief stands exposed. Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "Today the court has taught West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a good lesson in the ED hearing. Mamata Banerjee has disgraced her position as Chief Minister... Today, the politics of lies of Mamata Banerjee stands exposed..."

Supreme Court Intervenes, Stays FIRs Against ED

Observing that offenders cannot be protected under the shield of law-enforcement agencies of a particular state, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior state-police officials on pleas filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging interference by state authorities during its search operations at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and A.G. Masih noted that if issues involving larger constitutional questions are left undecided, it could lead to a situation of lawlessness in states governed by different political outfits. "Considering adherence of rule of law in the country and to allow each organ to function independently, it is necessary to examine the issue so that offenders are not allowed to be protected under the shield of law-enforcing agencies of a particular state. According to us, larger questions are involved and raised, which if allowed to remain undecided, would further worsen the situation, and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state, considering that different outfits are governing at different places," the Court observed.

The Court has also stayed an FIR registered by the West Bengal police against ED officials who had entered the I-PAC premises to conduct searches, after ED counsel sought interim protection. During the hearing, the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of ED, described the incident as reflecting a "shocking state of affairs" in West Bengal.