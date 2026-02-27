Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined a Holi Milan ceremony in Khatima, participating in traditional singing. He called the festival a symbol of unity and his hometown a 'Mini India,' highlighting the UCC's role in women's dignity.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the grand Holi Milan ceremony held at Sanatan Dharamshala Ramlila Maidan, Khatima, on Friday. He extended heartfelt Holi greetings to the gathering. On the occasion, he joined in traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi, and Tharu Holi singing, sharing the festive joy with the community.

Holi a Symbol of Unity and Cultural Identity: CM Dhami

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, and festivals form the strong foundation of the state's cultural identity. He noted that Holi is not just a festival of colours but also a symbol of social unity, harmony, inclusiveness, and brotherhood.

In an emotional note, he said, "Khatima is my home and the people of Khatima are my family. It brings me immense happiness to be among my family members."

The Chief Minister emphasised that such cultural events help preserve the state's rich heritage while serving as an effective medium to connect the younger generation with their roots.

State Prioritises Women's Dignity and Safety

Saluting the power of women, he said that no task can be complete without women's participation. The state government, he added, is giving top priority to women's dignity and safety, and in this direction, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented.

Khatima: A Symbol of Communal Harmony

He further stated that Khatima symbolises communal harmony and holds a unique identity as a "Mini India." People from different religions, communities, and organisations live here with love, unity, and mutual respect, celebrating all festivals together. Maintaining traditional culture amid modern surroundings, he said, is highly commendable.

The Chief Minister called upon everyone to work collectively for the progress of Khatima, the state, and the nation, and to contribute towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of a Developed India.

Festive Celebrations with Community

Appreciating the organising committee, he said that such festivals strengthen social cohesion and spread positive energy in society. During the program, the Chief Minister played Holi with local residents, deepening the festive spirit, and conveyed his wishes for a Holi filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity for all citizens of the state. (ANI)