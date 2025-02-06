Entertainment

Mamata Kulkarni OPENS up on feud with Ameesha Patel over deer-meat

Mamta Kulkarni loses Mahamandaleshwar title

Removed from her Mahamandaleshwar position, Mamta Kulkarni addresses the deer meat controversy with Amisha Patel

Mamta clarifies past controversies

While claiming sainthood, Mamta Kulkarni addresses controversies from her past

Mamta and Amisha worked together in an ad

Mamta reveals details about her dispute with Amisha Patel during an ad shoot

Altercation between Amisha and Mamta?

Mamta was questioned about an alleged argument and physical altercation with Amisha Patel abroad

The controversy arose over dinner

Mamta Kulkarni confirmed the incident, explaining it happened during a 4-5 day ad shoot with an unlabeled non-veg buffet

The only non-veg dish at the buffet

Mamta unknowingly ate a non-veg dish that turned out to be deer meat

The deer meat disagreement

Upset, Mamta demanded proper labeling, stating she eats mutton, fish, and chicken, not deer

Amisha Patel interfered

Amisha, whom Mamta didn't know, commented on 'heroines' making a fuss

Amisha Patel was rebuked

Mamta's secretary reprimanded Amisha for interfering

Mamta and Amisha Patel dispute

Mamta's secretary compared their fees, silencing Amisha

