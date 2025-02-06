Mamata Kulkarni OPENS up on feud with Ameesha Patel over deer-meat

Entertainment
Removed from her Mahamandaleshwar position, Mamta Kulkarni addresses the deer meat controversy with Amisha Patel
While claiming sainthood, Mamta Kulkarni addresses controversies from her past
Mamta reveals details about her dispute with Amisha Patel during an ad shoot
Mamta was questioned about an alleged argument and physical altercation with Amisha Patel abroad
Mamta Kulkarni confirmed the incident, explaining it happened during a 4-5 day ad shoot with an unlabeled non-veg buffet
Mamta unknowingly ate a non-veg dish that turned out to be deer meat
Upset, Mamta demanded proper labeling, stating she eats mutton, fish, and chicken, not deer
Amisha, whom Mamta didn't know, commented on 'heroines' making a fuss
Mamta's secretary reprimanded Amisha for interfering
Mamta's secretary compared their fees, silencing Amisha
