40 pilgrims on way to Maha Kumbh injured in bus accident in Nepal

At least 40 Nepalese pilgrims were injured in a bus accident on Sunday while traveling to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh.

40 pilgrims on way to Maha Kumbh injured in bus accident in Nepal shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

At least 40 Nepalese pilgrims were injured in a bus accident on Sunday while traveling to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh. The incident took place at 5.30 pm in Surkhet district, located 500 km west of Kathmandu.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the bus, which was transporting 40 passengers from Surkhet to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, crashed en route, according to local police. Nepal Police and community volunteers swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to Kohalpur Medical College for medical treatment.

Six passengers are reported to be in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

