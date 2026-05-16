DRI Mumbai seized 2.659 kg of cocaine worth Rs 13.295 crore in two separate operations at the airport. Two passengers, one with liquid cocaine in baggage and another who had ingested capsules, were arrested under the NDPS Act.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, seized 2.659 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 13.295 crore in two separate operations at Mumbai Airport and arrested two persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Details of the Seizures

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence, DRI seized 1.575 kg of Liquid cocaine valued at approximately ₹7.875 crore in the illicit market from one female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa. During the examination of the baggage, 8 pouches containing Liquid Cocaine were recovered.

In another operation, an African male passenger was intercepted upon his arrival at the Airport, Mumbai. He was found to have ingested capsules containing Cocaine. The pax purged a total of 70 capsules, amounting to 1.084 kg of cocaine worth ₹5.42 crore in the illicit market, which was recovered.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind drug trafficking.

The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of our nation. (ANI)