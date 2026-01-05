BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trying to stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls out of fear of defeat, asserting that the process will remove the names of fake voters from the list.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Fearing Electoral Roll Revision

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee is trying to stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls out of fear of defeat. He said SIR will be conducted across West Bengal and claimed it would remove fake voters' names, asserting that the people of Bengal will defeat the TMC. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee wants to stop SIR at any cost. Why are you so scared? Are you afraid that if SIR is completed, you will lose? If that's the case, your defeat is certain. The people of Bengal will defeat you. SIR is happening across West Bengal... their nephew has reached Delhi. But here SIR will happen, and the names of fake voters will be removed..."

Ghosh Resumes Active Role Ahead of Polls

Earlier, Ghosh said he has resumed active organisational work after being asked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he will take up any responsibility assigned to him as the party prepares for the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Mamata Banerjee Flags Concerns to Election Commission

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday, flagging various issues related to the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

In her letter dated January 3, CM Banerjee alleged that officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) misused IT systems, claiming that voter names were deleted from the backend without proper authorisation. She questioned who sanctioned such actions and under what legal authority, emphasising that the ECI must be held fully accountable for any illegal, arbitrary, or biased activities conducted under its supervision.

CM Banerjee further criticised the ECI for a lack of clarity regarding the objectives, procedures, and timelines of the SIR. She noted that while the exercise is described as time-bound, there are no uniform or transparent guidelines.

West Bengal is all set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)