BJP MLA Ram Kripal Yadav hailed the party's massive victory in the 2026 West Bengal polls. He jibed that CM Mamata Banerjee lost her own seat due to public anger. Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur.

Ram Kripal Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Danapur Assembly in Bihar, hailed the party's thumping win in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Taking a jibe at outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost her Bhabanipur seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I congratulate all the workers of the party...There was so much public anger against Mamata Didi that she could not even save herself in the elections."

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Suvendu Adhikari on Defeating Mamata Banerjee

BJP stalwart Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee with a margin of 15,105 votes at her own home turf, securing a total of 73,917 votes. After his victory, Adhikari told reporters, "This was very important. Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial. This is Mamata Banerjee's retirement from politics. This time, too, she lost by over 15,000 votes. Muslims voted for her openly. In Ward No 77, all the Muslims who came out to vote voted for Mamata, and Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists blessed me and made me win. This victory is a victory for Hindutva. All the CPM's strong supporters voted for me."

BJP's Landslide Victory

BJP's victory in West Bengal marked a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

PM Modi Hails 'Historic' Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfilment" of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state.