Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes in a symbolic turning point for the 2026 WB elections. State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya called the loss inevitable, claiming people have rejected her leadership.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the Bhabanipur constituency, State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that the loss was inevitable, emphasising that the constituency has traditionally favoured the BJP. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattarcharya further claimed that the people have rejected Banerjee's leadership, highlighting the erosion of trust in her. "This was bound to happen, the Bhabanipur seat favours the BJP...No one trusts CM Mamata Banerjee today, and they have rejected her," he said.

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Bhabanipur Election Results

In what has been described as a symbolic turning point in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes while Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, with CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailing far behind. The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in her own stronghold was a dramatic illustration of the shifting political tides in West Bengal.

BJP's Statewide Victory

The loss in Bhabanipur adds to the larger picture of the BJP's overwhelming victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. As the results continued to unfold, the BJP surged well past the majority mark of 147 seats, eventually establishing an unassailable lead with 207 seats. In contrast, the TMC, which had held a near-total dominance in the state, saw a dramatic drop, securing only 80 seats. (ANI)