BJP Predicts Mamata's Defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said "she is going to lose" the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "Mamata Banerjee knows that she is going to lose badly in the elections (West Bengal Assembly polls). Just as Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had troubled everyone by accusing them of vote theft, Mamata Banerjee is similarly opposing SIR...She is going to lose completely in this election, and BJP is going to win..."

Allegations of Fake Voters

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday said, "Even more names will be struck off. Mamata Banerjee, the way your 15-year government and the Left government before your government have been winning elections by deceiving the people of Bengal and securing votes using Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators, dead voters, and fake voters - this won't happen this time. 58 lakh names have been removed. There are many more in the queue," she told ANI.

Mamata Blames BJP, ECI for Voter Deletion and Deaths

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll using artificial intelligence on the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Mamata Banerjee held the BJP responsible for the alleged deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists in the state. The Chief Minister said, "84 people died till this morning; 4 died by suicide, 17 lost their lives due to brain stroke or heart stroke after getting SIR notice. The Election Commission should take responsibility for all these deaths. BJP should take responsibility for all these deaths; even Duryodhana and Dushasana should take responsibility for these deaths. Names are deleted through AI on the BJP's instructions. As per our knowledge, there is a plan that people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are entering here and voting in Bengal." (ANI)