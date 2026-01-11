BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to the ED raid at I-PAC, stating West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not troubled by the ED but by a purported 'CD' that could potentially end her political career, following her alleged interference in the raid.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office and matters involving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is not troubled by the ED but by a purported "CD" that could potentially end her political career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "They (Mamata Banerjee) are not troubled by ED but by their CD, their CD is very dangerous, perhaps it could end their entire political career, so they are not troubled by ED but by CD..."

ED Raid at I-PAC Office Sparks Political Firestorm

The remark comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid in Kolkata at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Misusing Agencies

Earlier, Banerjee questioned the legality of the raid, alleging that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies. "Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

"At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

ED Alleges Evidence Forcibly Removed

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices. "Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence".

TMC Protests in Delhi

On Friday, TMC MPs in Delhi staged a protest at the Home Ministry in Delhi, raising slogans against Amit Shah, alleging "misuse" of the probe agency. Delhi Police later detained the TMC MPs and took them to Parliament Street police station. (ANI)