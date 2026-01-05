West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee heavily criticized the Election Commission of India, accusing it of being a 'WhatsApp Commission.' She alleged the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive was being used to harass citizens and arbitrarily delete names.

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'WhatsApp Commission'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in the state, saying that ECI is "running on WhatsApp." Her remarks come after laying of the foundation stone for the Ganganagar Setu over the Muriganga river on Monday.

Addressing a public gathering in Gangasagar, Banerjee said, "The Election Commission is running on WhatsApp. I am very sorry to say this, but one day such an Election Commission will vanish."

Allegations Over Voter Revision Drive

Referring to earlier statements by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Chief Minister alleged that the SIR process was being "used to harass Bengal."

Abhishek Banerjee had earlier claimed that during the SIR exercise, 45 people lost their lives, six were hospitalised, and 29 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) attempted suicide. He had also accused the ECI of failing to answer basic questions raised by the party. "All policies of ECI are being made via WhatsApp; this is a WhatsApp Commission," Abhishek Banerjee had earlier alleged.

'Arbitrary Deletions' from Voter Lists

The Chief Minister also alleged that "names were being arbitrarily deleted" from voter lists, adding that "Bengal never bowed before, and Bengal will never bow down in front of you."

"People above the age of 85 are being summoned, some appearing with oxygen support. Pregnant women are also being summoned. After living in this country for so long, do they still need to prove that they are voters and citizens of this nation?," she further said.

Warning Against Creating Unrest

Emphasising Bengal's pluralistic identity, Banerjee said, "Some pray in temples, some in mosques, some in gurudwaras -- that is Bengal," while warning that with elections approaching, attempts were being made to create unrest and raise "false questions."

Ganganagar Setu Project Details

This bridge will be completed in the next 2-3 years. The total cost for this modern bridge project is approximately Rs 1700 crores.

