West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed Union Minister Amit Shah, comparing BJP leaders to 'Duryodhana and Dushasana' after he accused her govt of "fear and corruption" and blocking land for border fencing. She refuted the land allegations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah, who equated the TMC government with "fear and corruption", accusing the CM of refusing to provide land for border fencing. Mamata Banerjee, in response, compared the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, mythological characters in the epic Mahabharat. Replying to Shah's accusations, she noted that the TMC government granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal.

'Dushasana has come to Bengal'

Addressing a public meeting, she said, "Remember the situation 14 years ago, people were scared. A lot of development work was done for Bankura, and much was done to overcome the water crisis. The elections have arrived, and people are being harassed in the name of SIR. "A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the TMC leader added.

While Union Minister Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata Banerjee struck back and said, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured."

The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list and the influx of immigrants in West Bengal have become heated issues, likely to be turned into planks in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

'Fear and corruption' is WB's identity: Amit Shah

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government and said that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of West Bengal for the last 14 years. He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, accusing her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing. "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," Shah said while addressing a press conference here.

Shah accuses TMC of helping infiltrators for 'vote bank'

He said that infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, while it continues in West Bengal. Shah claimed that Mamata Banerjee wants the infiltration to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank". "Mamata, today I want to ask you a simple question. Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself -- it is your government that does not provide land for border fencing. I then want to ask why infiltrators first enter Bengal. What are your patwaris and police stations doing? Why are these infiltrators not sent back? Can the Bengal government explain why infiltration has been stopped in Assam and Tripura? It is happening only in Bengal because this is taking place under your watch. You want to change Bengal's demography to expand your vote bank," he said.

Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue. He pitched for a BJP government in the state to deal with infiltration by "sealing Bengal's borders". "Infiltration through Bengal's borders is not just a state issue; it is a matter of national security. If we want to protect the nation's culture and ensure its security, we must bring in a government that will seal Bengal's borders. The TMC cannot do this. Only the BJP can," Shah said.

Exuding confidence, he said that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority. (ANI)