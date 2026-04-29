Union Minister Prahlad Joshi alleges violence takes place during and after West Bengal polls, unlike other states. He claims CM Mamata Banerjee's fear shows insecurity and that she is afraid of losing the ongoing assembly elections.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Wednesday that elections are usually held peacefully from the northeast to other states, but alleged that violence takes place during and after assembly elections in West Bengal. The top BJP noted that the Election Commission has intervened following stray incidents of violence in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections.

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The Union Minister also claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried (about losing the elections). "... From the Northeast to other states, elections are peaceful, but in West Bengal, violence occurs during and after polls. The Election Commission has acted. If people support her, why such fear? It shows insecurity. She is very much afraid (Of losing the elections," Joshi told reporters here.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

The second phase of assembly polls in West Bengal has seen a huge 89.99% per cent turnout till 5 pm, according to Election Commission data. Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas.

South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively.

Parties Interpret High Turnout

Political parties are interpreting the high turnout in their favour. The first phase witnessed a record voter turnout of 91.78 per cent.

While Trinamool Congress said it will win at least 100 of 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase, the BJP said it is confident of winning 110 seats in the first phase. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)