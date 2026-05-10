Mamata Banerjee congratulates Vijay as he takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK's historic 2026 win. Vijay promises a transparent government, social justice, and signs orders for free power and special task forces for safety.

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM Earlier today, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state after securing a historic electoral victory for his party.Governor Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers of his cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. Pledges 'transparent government', social justice After taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice."Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury."After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said. First orders as CM The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety. TVK's historic electoral debut The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended greetings to Vijay for swearing in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and affirmed confidence in his leadership. In a post on X, Banerjee congratulated TVK for its "impressive victory" in the Tamil Nadu elections and hailed Vijay as CM, stating that the verdict reflects "people's aspirations and democratic will." She further expressed hopes for the Vijay-led government's success in serving people with "dedication and committment." "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on their impressive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I also convey my warm wishes to Shri @TVKVijayHQ on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This verdict reflects the aspirations, trust and democratic will of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am confident that under his leadership, Tamil Nadu will continue its journey of progress, welfare and inclusive development. Wishing him and his government success in serving the people with dedication and commitment," she wrote in the post.I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on their impressive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I also convey my warm wishes to Shri @TVKVijayHQ on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This verdict reflects the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2026Earlier today, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state after securing a historic electoral victory for his party.Governor Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers of his cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.After taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice."Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury."After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety.The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source