West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, during her sit-in protest, accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate elections by deleting genuine voters from electoral rolls. She warned the party against undermining democracy and snatching away voting rights.

Mamata Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party at the Centre is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by deleting genuine voters from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee made the remarks while continuing her sit-in protest for the fourth consecutive day against the SIR of electoral rolls, a process the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleges is targeting genuine voters and paving the way for electoral manipulation.

'Indian Democracy Has Been Eclipsed'

Addressing supporters, the chief minister accused the BJP of undermining democracy and warned that people's voting rights must be restored if the party wants to win elections fairly. "There is only one party and one government. Indian democracy has been eclipsed. If you want to win the election, return the people's voting rights," Banerjee said.

"Today I was reading the newspaper and saw how much this party lies. They claim to have done so much work, but I would say it's all a hoax. In reality, these young people are jealous of the scheme... You can win votes by deleting names and snatching away voting rights, but tomorrow the BJP government will definitely go from Delhi, then I will drag you and bring you to answer in front of the public," she added.

Challenges Electoral Process and Officials

During her speech, Banerjee claimed that voters' names were being removed arbitrarily, even blaming technology-driven processes for errors. "Where did this logical discrepancy come from? It wasn't present in Bihar," she said. "Names were struck off because of AI. What is the fault of the people in this?" she asked.

She also directly challenged the BJP leadership, saying the party's alleged strategy was to influence the counting process. "Their first plan is to steal votes. I caution you that the BJP's seats will be shown first in the counting process so they can manage the officials," Banerjee said.

Alleges Misuse of Army Offices

Banerjee also targeted Army offices, saying, "I apologise, but some Army offices have also been converted into party offices, so they went to dismantle the stage."

"Whose name has been deleted? They have a problem with the 'M' in their name. Because I have an 'M' in my name, they have a problem with me too," she added.

CM Warns Officials and Central Agencies

Banerjee also took aim at senior officials involved in the electoral revision process, warning that administrative power would not last forever. "Today, the BJP is there, so the transfers aren't happening. Tomorrow, when the BJP isn't there, I will be the first to transfer you," she said, alleging that officers were being pressured.

Banerjee aimed Vanish Kumar, who has been under public scrutiny over voter roll deletions, stating, "Poor Vanish Kumar, I feel sorry for him. I will not say anything to him. Today I heard how he conducted the meeting. First, he should see whether he will even be there after May. He is threatening my officers. First, he should look at himself."

On the government's intimidation and the power of central agencies, she said, "He has the ED, CBI, BSF, and every agency with him. Still, I will say that no matter how much ED and CBI you show, it will all be goodbye after the vote. Gyanesh Kumar, you will have to fall at the feet of the public. We will throw you out of the government."

She also addressed bureaucratic intimidation, warning officials, "You can only show off your power for two months in May and intimidate officers. After that, who knows where you will be."

Criticises Centre Over Rising Fuel Costs

Banerjee further criticised the Centre over rising fuel costs, linking economic hardship to governance failures. Referring to the recent hike in LPG prices, she said, "They've increased the price of gas. What can a developed India do if people can't even cook?"

Her remarks came after the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 60. Following the hike, the price of a cylinder in Delhi rose to around Rs 913.

Hints at 'Story' Behind Governor's Resignation

The chief minister also hinted at political developments surrounding the recent resignation of former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, saying, "There is a story behind the removal of the Governor, and I will find out. Lok Bhavan will now become BJP Bhavan. Money will be transferred from here."

Meanwhile, the TMC continues to accuse the BJP and Election Commission of attempting what it calls "silent invisible rigging" ahead of the upcoming elections in West Bengal. Banerjee's ongoing sit-in highlights her party's claims that voter deletions and administrative intimidation are undermining citizens' democratic rights. (ANI)