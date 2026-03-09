Kisan Trust hosted the Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026 on International Women's Day, honouring women's resilience. Union Minister Annapurna Devi attended, emphasising support for acid attack survivors and women's welfare initiatives.

Kisan Trust organised the Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026, on the occasion of International Women's Day, a special programme dedicated to celebrating the courage, resilience and achievements of women while encouraging meaningful dialogue on women's empowerment. The event saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of women representing diverse walks of life, including participants from Delhi and Muzaffarnagar.

Union Minister Emphasises Support for Women

The programme was graced by Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, the minister appreciated the efforts of the Trust and emphasised that initiatives recognising the struggles and achievements of women play an important role in encouraging them to pursue opportunities and rebuild their lives with confidence and dignity. She particularly highlighted the importance of supporting acid attack survivors and ensuring they receive both recognition and assistance in their journey of rehabilitation. She also spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to strengthen women's welfare, safety and economic participation.

Kisan Trust's Vision for Empowerment

The event was organised under the guidance and active participation of Charu Chaudhary, Trustee of Kisan Trust. She emphasised that true empowerment lies in creating an environment where women are given equal opportunities, recognition and the confidence to shape their own futures. She noted that the courage displayed by many women, especially acid attack survivors, serves as a powerful source of inspiration for society.

Speaking on the occasion, Charu Chaudhary said the Aparajita Samman Samaroh is not merely an event but a collective effort to honour the courage, struggles and achievements of countless women who continue to overcome challenges in pursuit of their dreams. She added that when women are given respect, opportunities and resources, it strengthens not only their future but also the future of society and the nation.

Panel Discussion on Economic Empowerment

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled "Empowerment through Employment," which brought together experts and leaders to deliberate on women's economic participation and employment opportunities. The discussion featured Anna Roy, Kanta Singh, Shinjini Kumar, and Salma Sultan. The session was moderated by Manisha Ahlawat, a social and political activist.

During the discussion, Anna Roy emphasised the significance of having a dedicated day to celebrate women's achievements and reflect on their contributions to society. Kanta Singh paid tribute to the strength and resilience of acid attack survivors, while Shinjini Kumar highlighted the transformative role of education in empowering women. Salma Sultan stressed the importance of supportive families in nurturing confident and independent women from an early age.

Inspiring Journey of 'Millet Mom'

The programme also featured a fireside conversation with entrepreneur Pooja Sharma, popularly known as the "Millet Mom." She shared her inspiring journey of building a career in millet-based nutrition and women's entrepreneurship, recalling how she began her professional life with a modest ₹2,500 job at an NGO before starting dairy farming in her ancestral haveli, an initiative that eventually shaped her identity as "Millet Mom."

A Survivor's Tale of Resilience and Success

Another significant moment during the event was the recognition of Mangala Kapoor, a distinguished classical vocalist and former Associate Professor of Vocal Music at Banaras Hindu University. An inspiring acid attack survivor, Kapoor shared her powerful journey of resilience. She recounted that life after the acid attack she suffered at the age of twelve was extremely challenging, involving several years of hospitalisation and social difficulties. However, through determination and her passion for music, she completed her PhD and built a successful academic and musical career.

By bringing together policymakers, experts, survivors and entrepreneurs on a common platform, the initiative aims to encourage dialogue and create inclusive opportunities for women across society.

The programme was conducted by Bholashankar Sharma, Managing Trustee of Kisan Trust. (ANI)