West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP in Purulia, accusing the party of inciting riots and claiming they would ban non-vegetarian food if voted to power. She also alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people.

Mamata Accuses BJP of Inciting Riots, Food Policing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots. Addressing a public gathering in Purulia, CM Mamata claimed that the public will be unable to consume non-vegetarian food if the BJP is voted to power.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She reiterated her accusations against the BJP, alleging attacks against Bengal-speaking people in other states. CM Mamata said, "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion. These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, and they come to power by killing people. Most attacks on tribal people, attacks on women, happen in BJP-ruled states. Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone."

TMC has, on several occasions, slammed the BJP over attacks against Bengali migrant workers in other states. The party has taken it up a poll plank in the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Infiltration Concerns Raised by Bihar Minister

Earlier today, Bihar State Minister Dilip Jaiswal highlighted concerns about infiltration from Bangladesh, citing porous borders and a lack of fencing in certain areas. He supported the Home Minister Amit Shah's call for fencing to curb the issue. Speaking to the media, Jaiswal noted that the West Bengal border's proximity to Bangladesh has been exploited by infiltrators for 30 to 40 years. "The Bangladesh border adjoins Bengal, for 30-40 years, infiltrators have been taking advantage of this, and they try to infiltrate through the routes where there is no fencing...The Home Minister has rightly expressed concern that fencing is needed to stop infiltration," he said. The issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators has been central in the months leading upto the polls.

West Bengal Election Details

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)