West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged central forces attempted to check her vehicle near Dum Dum Airport, criticising the 'selective' targeting of TMC leaders. She challenged them to check her car, questioning why leaders like the PM are exempt.

Mamata Alleges 'Selective' Targeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the central forces attempted to check her vehicle near the Dum Dum Airport. Addressing a rally in Islampur, Mamata Banerjee criticised the 'selective' targeting of Trinamool Congress leaders ahead of the West Bengal polls. "Today, the Central force came near our vehicle at Dum Dum Airport. I told them to check our vehicle. If Trinamool leaders' vehicles are checked, then why not those of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister? Only Trinamool's vehicles will be checked? What is going on in the country?" she said.

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"Central Minister, come here with money. I know what comes in your Central Force's vehicle. If you have the guts, you check my car every day before checking anybody else," she added.

Rajnath Singh Accuses Mamata of 'Destruction'

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said that for fifteen years, instead of development, West Bengal has seen destruction. Singh held a roadshow in the Dakshin Dinajpur district while campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections, drawing a huge crowd, reflecting strong public support. Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "Should the law and Constitution run according to Mamata's wishes? Fifteen years have passed, yet instead of development, Bengal has seen destruction--reduced to vote-bank politics, with benefits handed out based on religion... In North Bengal, only Rs 900 crore is allocated for development, while Rs 5,000 crore is given to madrasas for development. This imbalance has left today's youth struggling..."

High-Stakes Election Battle

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.