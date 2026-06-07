Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta about the arrest of cook Keshav Negi in the Malviya Nagar fire case that killed 21. Dhami called for a fair probe and assured support for the Uttarakhand native's family.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he held discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta regarding the ongoing investigation into the Malviya Nagar fire incident in Delhi and the arrest of Keshav Negi, a resident of Uttarakhand, in connection with the case, stressing that the matter must be handled in a fair and transparent manner.

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Keshav Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a devastating fire on June 3 claimed 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals. Highlighting his government's commitment to citizens, CM Dhami reiterated support for "migrant Uttarakhandi" workers and their families. He said the primary objective of his communication was to ensure that the rights of the migrant community are protected.

CMs Discuss Fair Investigation

Sharing details of the conversation on X, CM Dhami said, "Today, a discussion was held with the Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji, regarding the arrest of Shri Keshav Negi ji from Uttarakhand in the Malviya Nagar fire incident case in Delhi. Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji has assured that no injustice will be allowed to any innocent person, and the investigation will be conducted entirely on the basis of facts and evidence."

Support Extended to Negi's Family

Beyond his administrative discussions, the Chief Minister also reached out to the Negis' daughter to offer his support during this difficult time. "Additionally, a conversation was also held with Keshav Negi ji's daughter, Kanishka Negi, assuring her of every possible assistance. Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with all migrant Uttarakhandi brothers and sisters living across the country," he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday brought Keshav Negi to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation into the fire tragedy. Police officials conducted the site inspection to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident, which has been described as one of the deadliest in the area.

The fire, which occurred on June 3, resulted in one of the deadliest incidents in the area, leaving 21 people dead. Earlier on Saturday, officials informed that the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident. Earlier, police had arrested the hotel cook, alleging negligence that led to the fire, while also detaining several others in connection with the case.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy.

Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals. (ANI)