Delhi Police arrested four men for allegedly obstructing and humiliating a female Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Chandni Mahal area. The accused allegedly abused her and interfered with her duties.

Four Arrested for Obstructing Poll Officer

Delhi Police have arrested four persons for allegedly obstructing a Booth Level Officer (BLO) from performing her official duties during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Chandni Mahal area of Old Delhi.

According to Delhi police, the case was registered at Chandni Mahal Police Station on the complaint of a Post Graduate Teacher (Special Education) deployed as a BLO. The complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 5 at Fatak Telian while she was conducting the SIR exercise. She alleged that one of the accused placed the BLO register on her lap and signed it despite her objection.

The complainant further alleged that the other accused abused her, refused to accept the SIR forms and behaved in a manner that humiliated her and obstructed her from discharging her official duties. Police said the matter was reported on July 15 after the complainant approached the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Old Delhi, who informed the police authorities. According to the complainant, the delay in reporting the incident was due to consultations with her senior officers regarding the appropriate course of action.

After verifying the complaint and examining the available material, police said a prima facie case was found to be made out, and an FIR was registered under Sections 221, 132, 79, 74 and 3(5) of BNS, 2023. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sabreen (44), Ateeq ur Rehman (58), Mohammad Asif (50) and Mohammad Aftab (44), all residents of Turkman Gate. Police said all four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

EC Extends Deadlines for Electoral Roll Revision

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Election Commission extended the deadlines for the enumeration period and subsequently the publication of the final list in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka. In the national capital and Karnataka, the enumeration period has been extended from July 29 to August 8. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 as compared to the previous deadline of August 5. The claims and objection period will be August 17 to September 16, and the final lists will be published on October 19, 12 days after the previous deadline of October 7.

Special Honorarium for BLOs Sanctioned

The Commission, meanwhile, has sanctioned a special honorarium of Rs 6,000 to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors engaged in the SIR process. "I am directed to convey that considering the volume and nature of the work involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Commission has approved the grant of a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 to each BLO and BLO Supervisor engaged in the exercise, in addition to their annual remuneration," the letter from ECI said. (ANI)