Mumbai police arrested Sudesh Sudevan Raghavan (46), a businessman wanted in a 2006 cheating and forgery case. He was apprehended from Mira Road after being on the run for nearly two decades, following a targeted operation by the Colaba police.

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai police have arrested a wanted accused who had been absconding since 2006 in a cheating and forgery case, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Sudesh Sudevan Raghavan (46), a businessman, was arrested on June 23, 2026, at 11:40 pm from Mira Road in Thane district. According to Colaba Police Station's Externment Squad, the crime was registered under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two-Decade Long Manhunt

As per the statement, the official said that since the registration of the offence in 2006, repeated efforts were made to trace the accused, but he remained untraceable for nearly two decades. "As part of a sustained drive to trace wanted and absconding accused persons, the Colaba Police Externment Squad had been actively working on the case for the last four months," officials said.

The Breakthrough

During verification of records, it was found that the accused had earlier been arrested by the Narpoli Police Station in 2021, following which coordination was established with the concerned police team.

As per the statement, based on technical intelligence inputs, the police team conducted a targeted search operation in the Mira Road area on June 23, 2026, and successfully apprehended the accused. He was subsequently brought to Colaba Police Station.

Investigation and Confession

Police further stated that during preliminary investigation, the accused's involvement in the offence was established, and he reportedly confessed to his role in the crime, following which he was formally arrested.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I, Mumbai, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Colaba Division, and the Senior Police Inspector, Colaba Police Station.

Futher investigation is still underway. (ANI)