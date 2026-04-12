Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Malda authorities have deployed Static Surveillance Teams and set up 24/7 naka check-posts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, curbing illegal cash, liquor, and arms to ensure free and fair elections.

With the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 approaching, authorities in Malda district have ramped up surveillance measures, deploying Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and establishing multiple naka check-posts across key locations, particularly in the Old Malda region, to ensure free and fair polling.

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The heightened security arrangements come as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) remains in force, with officials focusing on curbing the illegal movement of cash, liquor, arms, and other inducements that could potentially influence voters. Malda, which comprises 12 Assembly constituencies, is among the districts going to polls in Phase 1-- part of a total of 154 constituencies across West Bengal.

24/7 Surveillance at Naka Check-posts

To monitor movement effectively, three major naka check-posts have been set up at Disco More, Chechu More, and Chaki More in the Old Malda Community Development Block. These locations have been identified as crucial transit and exit points, especially for vehicles heading towards town areas. Officials said the check-posts have been operational for nearly 15 days and are functioning round the clock. Each naka is manned by personnel working in three shifts of eight hours each, ensuring uninterrupted vigilance.

The SST teams, comprising officials from the revenue department, customs, police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been strategically deployed at these points. In addition to the static units, Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs) are actively patrolling various parts of the district to track suspicious movement and enforce election norms. During a recent inspection drive, officials stationed at the Disco More check-post claimed to have seized Rs 1.25 lakh in cash from vehicles during routine checking, highlighting the effectiveness of the intensified monitoring.

Enforcing the Model Code of Conduct

Explaining the restrictions in place, Revenue Inspector Kaustav Chakrabarty from the Block Land and Land Reforms Office (BL&LRO) said, "No one is allowed to travel with more than Rs 50,000 in cash, as it could be used to influence voters." He added that the teams are also closely monitoring the transportation of goods that may be used as inducements.

"Anyone without a GST number cannot carry large quantities of clothes or other goods, as these could be distributed to lure voters. To prevent such activities, we have set up check-posts," Chakrabarty said. He further stressed that authorities are paying particular attention to the movement of liquor and similar items. "There is a specific focus on the supply of liquor and many other such items that can be distributed among the public," he noted.

Officials pointed out that the naka at Old Malda serves as a critical exit point, prompting heightened scrutiny of outgoing vehicles. "We check both entry and exit points, but our focus is more on the exit, as vehicles are heading towards the town," Chakrabarty said.

At the check-posts, officials meticulously record details such as the driver's licence, the driver's name, and the vehicle registration number. This data collection helps in tracking movement and ensuring accountability.

Coordinated Efforts of Surveillance Teams

Highlighting the coordinated nature of the operation, Chakrabarty said, "Checking is carried out 24 hours a day, with three teams working in 8-hour shifts. The team includes officials from all departments--police, customs, revenue, and the Central Armed Police Forces."

Echoing similar views, Raj SK, a Lower Division Clerk associated with the SST at Disco More naka, said the primary objective is to prevent any illegal influence on voters. "The purpose of this check-post is to seize unnecessary cash, liquor, arms, and other such items. It operates 24 hours a day, with police and CAPF personnel deployed," he said.

He added that the surveillance mechanism extends beyond static points. "There are also Video Surveillance Teams and Flying Squad Teams that patrol different areas in vehicles. If we detect anything suspicious, we inform them, and they arrive to take necessary action and seize the items," Raj SK said.

Authorities reiterated that such stringent measures will remain in place in the run-up to polling day, as part of efforts to maintain transparency and uphold the integrity of the electoral process in the district. (ANI)