    Malaysia Airlines launches new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur

    The Malaysia Airlines will start its new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur on November 9. The route offers vital connectivity to several countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, North America, China, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Malaysia Airlines has announced the commencement of its new services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur on November 9. The airline will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft for this route, providing a total of 174 seats, including business-class accommodations.

    This new service, operating initially on Sundays and Thursdays, marks Malaysia Airlines' debut in Thiruvananthapuram. The route offers vital connectivity to several countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, North America, China, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

    The demand for business-class travel, particularly to East Asian countries, has been on the rise, driven notably by IT companies and students traveling to countries like Australia. Additionally, this service is expected to greatly benefit individuals from Southern Tamil Nadu working in Malaysia.

    Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi International Airport has started its operations at Terminal A. Etihad Airways inaugurated the terminal with its Airbus A350-1000 flight departing from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi. The flight, carrying 359 passengers, marked the first service from the new terminal.

    The event was graced by the presence of key Etihad Airways figures, including CEO Antonoldo Neves, Managing Director, and Interim CEO Ileana Sorlini, and Chief Operations Officer Frank McCrorie, who warmly welcomed the inaugural passengers.

    In the initial phase, 15 airlines, including Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, PIA, SmartWings, Syrian Air, Aeroflot, and Pegasus Airlines, will operate from Terminal A. 10 more airlines will join the ranks from November 14. 

    For Etihad Airways passengers, 16 flights are set to operate from Terminal A from November 9. Travelers are advised to confirm their departure terminal, as services will continue from Terminals 1, 2, and A

