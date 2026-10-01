The Delhi High Court was informed that a request for a peaceful protest against the E20 ethanol blending policy at Jantar Mantar was rejected due to law-and-order concerns. The petitioners are now set to challenge the rejection order.

The Delhi High Court was informed that the authorities have rejected a request to hold a protest against the E20 ethanol blending policy at Jantar Mantar, citing the law-and-order situation in the area.

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing a writ petition filed by Robin Michael and another challenging the rejection of their request to organise a peaceful demonstration against the E20 ethanol blending policy. The petitioners have sought quashing of the administrative decision by which their applications to hold the protest were rejected or permission was not granted. They have also sought a direction to the authorities to permit the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 2, 2026, from 10 am to 5 pm, subject to reasonable conditions relating to the number of participants and safety parameters.

Centre Cites Law and Order for Rejection

Appearing for the Union of India, Standing Counsel Amit Tiwari submitted, on instructions, that the request had already been rejected after considering the law-and-order situation in the area. The Centre also informed the court that a copy of the rejection order had already been sent to the petitioners through the email address provided in their application.

Advocate Vijay Lakshmi, appearing for the petitioners, sought time to file an appropriate application challenging the rejection order. The court accordingly listed the matter for October 27, 2026.