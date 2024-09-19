Major tragedy averted as iron pole found on railway track in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; see viral pic

In what could have been a devastating accident, a major tragedy was narrowly avoided when a large iron pole was discovered lying across a railway track near Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

In what could have been a devastating accident, a major tragedy was narrowly avoided when a large iron pole was discovered lying across a railway track near Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. The quick action of local authorities and alert railway staff ensured that trains were halted in time, preventing what could have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

According to reports, on Wednesday at 10.18 pm, loco pilot of train number 12091 reported to station master of Rudrapur city that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole on the track between Bilaspur road and Rudrapur city at km 43/10-11. Driver stopped the train, cleared track and then started the train safely, stated Indian Railway.

The incident took place on a key rail route frequently used by both passenger and freight trains. The pole, large enough to derail a train, was strategically placed on the tracks, raising serious concerns about potential sabotage.

Sabotage suspected

This latest act of sabotage adds to growing concerns over railway safety in India as it comes amid a series of similar incidents and train derailment cases.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also recently said that any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will not last long and the government will soon unveil an initiative for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country.

Earlier, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the railways is probing the incidents of derailment of trains due to placing of boulders and roads and rods on the railway track.

