'Will probe root cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long': Amit Shah's strong message (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will not last long and the government will soon unveil an initiative for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a press conference to mark the occasion of 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government celebrated not only PM Modi's personal milestone but also the triumphant completion of 100 days in his third term. During the conference, Amit Shah also addressed the pressing issues concerning rail safety and sabotage.

Shah articulated the administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's rail network and said he had discussed the issue of railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last two days.

"We are highly vigilant regarding the rail network. Both the NIA and CBI are actively investigating these cases, and strict actions have been taken. The way the railway is expanding, people can see the progress," Shah proclaimed.

Further emphasizing the gravity of the situation, "As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause of this. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged," Shah said with Vaishnaw by his side.

Shah said the railway network has been expanding during the tenure of the Modi government and the people were witness to it.

The Home Minister said, in the first 100 days since assuming office for the third consecutive term, the government has approved eight new railway line projects for faster and convenient travel by train, news agency PTI reported.

The Home Minister's remarks came in the wake of a series of railway accidents, most of which appeared to be attempts at sabotage as obstructions were placed on the railway tracks.

A particularly distressing attempt occurred in Ajmer where a 70 kg cement block was deliberately placed on railway tracks, risking a catastrophic derailment. This incident followed a similar attempt involving the Kalindi Express. An LPG cylinder was strategically positioned on the tracks near Shivrajpur, with the train narrowly avoiding disaster as it collided with the cylinder before coming to a sudden halt.

On this significant day, as the Modi administration reflected on its achievements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also introduced a new booklet highlighting the administration's progress and future plans. The booklet serves as a testament to the government's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and security, ensuring that such perilous attempts do not undermine the nation's progress.

