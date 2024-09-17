Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will probe root cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long': Amit Shah's strong message (WATCH)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will not last long and the government will soon unveil an initiative for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country.
     

    'Will probe root cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long': Amit Shah's strong message (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a press conference to mark the occasion of 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government celebrated not only PM Modi's personal milestone but also the triumphant completion of 100 days in his third term. During the conference, Amit Shah also addressed the pressing issues concerning rail safety and sabotage.

    He said any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will not last long and the government will soon unveil an initiative for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country.

    Shah articulated the administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's rail network and said he had discussed the issue of railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last two days.

    "We are highly vigilant regarding the rail network. Both the NIA and CBI are actively investigating these cases, and strict actions have been taken. The way the railway is expanding, people can see the progress," Shah proclaimed.

    Further emphasizing the gravity of the situation, "As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause of this. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged," Shah said with Vaishnaw by his side.

    Shah said the railway network has been expanding during the tenure of the Modi government and the people were witness to it.

    The Home Minister said, in the first 100 days since assuming office for the third consecutive term, the government has approved eight new railway line projects for faster and convenient travel by train, news agency PTI reported.

    The Home Minister's remarks came in the wake of a series of railway accidents, most of which appeared to be attempts at sabotage as obstructions were placed on the railway tracks.

    A particularly distressing attempt occurred in Ajmer where a 70 kg cement block was deliberately placed on railway tracks, risking a catastrophic derailment. This incident followed a similar attempt involving the Kalindi Express. An LPG cylinder was strategically positioned on the tracks near Shivrajpur, with the train narrowly avoiding disaster as it collided with the cylinder before coming to a sudden halt.

    Also read: Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner

    On this significant day, as the Modi administration reflected on its achievements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also introduced a new booklet highlighting the administration's progress and future plans. The booklet serves as a testament to the government's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and security, ensuring that such perilous attempts do not undermine the nation's progress.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal? gcw

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal?

    Actor Darshan and gang judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    Bengaluru BMRCL drops two stations on Airport line amid funding shortfall vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL drops two stations on Airport line amid funding shortfall

    Recent Stories

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    Retirement Age Comparison: India vs. China - Policies, changes, economic impact ATG

    Retirement Age Comparison: India vs. China - Policies, changes, economic impact

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...' RTM

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

    Reliance Jio Network outage causes: Here's what happened RBA

    Reliance Jio Network outage causes: Here's what happened

    Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets ATG

    'Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon