In a significant top-level reshuffle, the MHA appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. A 1994-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Kumar replaces Satish Golcha, who will report to the LG for his next posting.

In a significant top-level reshuffle in the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, will take over the charge with immediate effect. "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," the MHA order stated.

Outgoing Commissioner Reassigned

The order further directed the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner, Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer, to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his next posting. "Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992) is directed to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent," the order added.

The order, signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, has been marked to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Commissioner of Police, and the Principal Secretary to the Lt. Governor. (ANI)