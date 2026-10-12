President Droupadi Murmu appointed and transferred Governors for six states. Om Prakash Mathur will be the new Governor of Keralam, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is transferred to Tamil Nadu. New Governors were also appointed for other states.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday announced the appointment and transfer of Governors across six states, with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur appointed as the Governor of Keralam and Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar transferred to Tamil Nadu, according to a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As part of the reshuffle, Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha, Sudha Yadav as the Governor of Karnataka, Dhal Singh Bisen as the Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim. The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, the communique stated.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Following the announcement, political leaders, including Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and senior party functionaries, extended their greetings to the newly appointed and transferred Governors, wishing them successful tenures and expressing confidence in their contributions to the development of their respective states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the appointment of Dhal Singh Bisen as the Governor of Uttarakhand, highlighting his extensive political experience and contributions to public service. Extending his greetings on X, the Uttarakhand CM wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the esteemed Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen Ji on his appointment as the Governor of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Your long political experience as a former Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government, former Member of Parliament, and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with your dedication to public service and contributions to public life, have been remarkable. I pray to Mother Ganga and Baba Kedar for your successful, glorious, and auspicious tenure.”

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary also congratulated all six appointees, expressing his wishes for their successful tenures and continued commitment to public service and good governance. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji on being appointed as Governor of Keralam, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Ji as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Braj Mohan Ram Ji as Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sudha Yadav Ji as Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen Ji as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Shri Dushyant Gautam Ji as Governor of Sikkim. Wishing each of them a fulfilling and impactful tenure dedicated to public service, good governance, and the continued progress of their respective states and the nation,” Pankaj Chaudhary wrote on X.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the newly appointed Governors, emphasising the importance of dedicated service and their role in the progress and prosperity of the country. In his message on X, Adityanath wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji on his appointment as the Governor of Keralam, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Ji as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Braj Mohan Ram Ji as the Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sudha Yadav Ji as the Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen Ji as the Governor of Uttarakhand and Shri Dushyant Gautam Ji as the Governor of Sikkim. Wishing you all a successful tenure marked by dedicated service, wisdom and meaningful contributions towards the progress and prosperity of the nation.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also welcomed the appointments announced by President Murmu and conveyed his best wishes to all six Governors, expressing hope that their tenures would contribute to public welfare and the development of their respective states. Expressing his support, Rijiju wrote, “My warm congratulations to Hon’ble Governors appointed by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Wishing Shri Om Prakash Mathur ji (Keralam), Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar ji (Tamil Nadu), Shri Braj Mohan Ram ji (Odisha), Dr. Sudha Yadav ji (Karnataka), Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen ji (Uttarakhand) and Shri Dushyant Gautam ji (Sikkim) the very best in their new responsibilities. Wishing them successful tenures marked by the welfare, progress and prosperity of the people.”

Meanwhile, West Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb specifically congratulated Sudha Yadav on her appointment as the Governor of Karnataka, expressing confidence in her ability to contribute to the state's development. In a post on X, Deb wrote, “West Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on X wrote, “Greetings to Smt. Sudha Yadav Ji on her appointment as the new Governor of Karnataka. With her rich experience in public service and the political domain, I am confident that Karnataka will continue to progress towards greater development, prosperity, and inclusive growth.”

The appointments and transfers mark a significant administrative reshuffle involving six states. The newly appointed Governors will assume their respective responsibilities on the dates they take charge of their offices, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. (ANI)