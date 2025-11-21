A major fire erupted at a wood warehouse in Godhra, Gujarat, early Friday morning. Officials confirmed no casualties. Three fire brigades responded and brought the blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, under control in two hours.

Fire Department's Response

According to fire department officials, an alert was received in the early hours, and multiple teams were dispatched to the site. "Early in the morning, we received information of a fire at a wood warehouse near the Royal Hotel. Three fire brigades arrived at the location to mitigate the fire, which is almost under control," Fire Officer Mukesh Chawda told ANI.

Blaze Controlled, Short Circuit Suspected

The fire was brought under control after two hours. A short circuit is believed to be the initial cause. Further details are awaited. (ANI)