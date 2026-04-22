A major fire at a Kanpur leather factory was contained with no casualties. Separately, a massive blaze engulfed a market in Ghaziabad, triggering a cylinder blast and also affecting a nearby residential building. No injuries have been reported.

Fire at Kanpur Leather Factory

A major fire broke out at a factory involved in the leather trade in the Wajidpur area of Kanpur on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby units. Authorities managed to contain the blaze before it could cause further harm.

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ACP Ashutosh Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "There was a factory involved in the leather trade in Wajidpur where the fire occurred. The fire has been brought almost completely under control... There are no reports of any casualties... Everyone had evacuated in time. Our team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information... The fire is under control."

Separate Blaze Hits Ghaziabad Market

Earlier on Tuesday, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in a market near Gaur Chowk in the Crossings Republik police station area of Ghaziabad. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said, "A fire broke out in the Crossing Republik market at around 11:12 am today, engulfing several shops and triggering a cylinder blast. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders were dispatched from Kotwali Ghantaghar, while additional units were called in from Noida, Vaishali, and Sahibabad. In total, around 10 fire tenders reached the spot to carry out firefighting operations."

Kumar further said, "A fire also broke out on the second floor of a nearby residential society, prompting authorities to form two separate teams. One team focused on dousing the fire in the market, while the other brought the blaze in the society under control."

Given the presence of a petrol pump and other establishments near the market, the situation was treated as serious, and the CFO of Noida was also called to the spot, he added.

The CFO further stated, "The fire was brought under control within approximately one and a half hours. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Shops dealing in cold drinks, chips, vegetables, and a gym were among those affected."

Officials said the fire in the residential society was not linked to the market blaze and may have a different cause, which is also being investigated. No injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)