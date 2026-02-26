A major fire erupted in the main market of Bandipora, a bustling commercial hub in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking panic. Fire services are engaged in dousing the flames, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.

A major fire broke out in the main market of Bandipora on Thursday, causing panic in the area. Fire services rushed to the spot and are trying to control the blaze. The fire broke out in the main market, which is a busy commercial hub in the district. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Emergency Response Underway

Local residents reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the market area, prompting the immediate evacuation of nearby shops and establishments. Fire and emergency services personnel are conducting firefighting operations to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining structures.

Further details awaited. (ANI)