A major fire erupted on Tuesday at a textile showroom in Kozhikode in Kerala. Fire tenders and rescue teams have reached the spot to douse the flames. No casualties and injuries have been reported till now. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. Further details awaited. (ANI)